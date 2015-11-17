November 17, 2015

Hacker collective claims to hit 5,500 IS accounts

The &quot;Anonymous&quot; hackers collective, represented here by mask-wearing demonstrators at a French trial November 9, 2015,
The "Anonymous" hackers collective, represented here by mask-wearing demonstrators at a French trial November 9, 2015, claimed November 17 to have taken down 5,500 Twitter accounts tied to the Islamic State jihadist group

The hacker group Anonymous claimed Tuesday to have taken out 5,500 Twitter accounts linked to the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.

The loosely organized hacking collective made the claim in a tweet one day after launching #OpParis campaign, which stepped up an earlier effort to shut down social media accounts of the organization.

"We report that more than 5500 Twitter account of #ISIS are now #down! #OpParis #Anonymous #ExpectUs," said a tweet posted on Tuesday which followed a video message posted Monday.

It was not immediately clear how the accounts would have been disabled. But the hacker group said it posted the accounts to an labeling them as #daeshbags, a reference to Daesh, an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

In an apparent riposte, a message posted via the messaging service Telegram calls on Islamic State affiliates to secure their Internet communications.

"The #Anonymous hackers threatened... that they will carry out a major hack operation on the Islamic state (idiots)," the message said.

Anonymous has waged a long-running campaign against the Islamic State group but stepped up the effort following the attacks last Friday in the French capital.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Hacker collective claims to hit 5,500 IS accounts (2015, November 17) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-hacker-accounts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Anonymous hackers declare war on IS
49 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

13 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)