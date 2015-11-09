November 9, 2015

Divers to unplug leak in sunken Lake Erie barge for sampling

The U.S. Coast Guard says divers will briefly unplug a tiny leak on a sunken barge to take a sample of the escaping liquid in Lake Erie, near where an oil-based substance has been spotted in recent weeks.

The agency warned before sampling Monday that people nearby might smell a sweet, gasoline-like odor once a small amount of the material is released and surfaces. Crews have monitored the site near the U.S.-Canadian border since discovering a sheen on the surface late last month.

A colorless liquid is believed to be coming from the barge, which sank in 1937. It's on a federal registry of the most serious pollution threats to U.S. waters.

The Coast Guard says from the wreckage of the barge didn't show what its compartments held.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Divers to unplug leak in sunken Lake Erie barge for sampling (2015, November 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-divers-unplug-leak-sunken-lake.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Shipwrecks posing threat to US waters hold many unknowns
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)