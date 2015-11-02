November 2, 2015

Chemistry in mold reveals important clue for pharmaceuticals

by University of Texas at Austin

Chemistry in mold reveals important clue for pharmaceuticals
The overall architecture of FtmOx1, a mold enzyme that helps produce a toxin by adding a pair of oxygen atoms. Credit: Yan Jessie Zhang

In a discovery that holds promise for future drug development, scientists have detected for the first time how nature performs an impressive trick to produce key chemicals similar to those in drugs that fight malaria, bacterial infections and cancer.

Primary investigator Yan Jessie Zhang, an associate professor of molecular biosciences at The University of Texas at Austin, Pinghua Liu from Boston University and Lixin Zhang from the Chinese Academy of Science report their findings today in the journal Nature.

Just as the spread of rust or forest fire depends on oxygen, a number of medical therapies—including Artemisinin, one of the malaria-fighting compounds that resulted in this year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine—require a chemical reaction with oxygen to work. Specifically, inserting two consecutive oxygen atoms into a substance brings health benefits in drugs that fight disease. But although scientists know this chemistry found in plants is helpful to humans, they do not fully understand how it works or know how to bring it about in a lab.

The discovery by Zhang, Liu and colleagues—about how a protein in a common mold can insert a pair of oxygen atoms into a toxin—sheds light on how nature performs the trick. Zhang describes it as an example of a complicated chemical process in nature that synthetic biologists can now borrow to engineer a whole new class of synthetic medicines.

"Understanding the mechanism is important for drug discovery," she says. "You don't want to develop a drug based on a reaction mechanism that is totally wrong and find out later that the biosynthetic strategy doesn't work."

The protein studied in the mold is part of a larger family of proteins also found in humans and involved in many essential biological processes including gene regulation and . The researchers suspect that the related human enzymes might also use the complicated process that the mold employs to carry out their own oxidative reactions. Ultimately, the scientists hope to find ways to aid the body when these enzymes are not working properly.

"Diseases can occur when these enzymes are overactive or not active enough, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes," says Zhang. "So by understanding how they work, we have a chance to develop chemical molecules to restore their function."

In the new paper, the researchers map out how an enzyme in a common mold species called Aspergillus fumigatus adds a pair of oxygen atoms to a toxin the mold produces. The surprise to biochemists was that the enzyme, called FtmOx1, produces a highly reactive "helper" known as a free radical that assists in putting the in the right place.

Oxygen radicals normally react haphazardly with other molecules and quickly fall apart, so scientists would have expected only a single oxygen atom to result. Instead the enzyme performed a complex trick, using the free radical to add the two atoms of oxygen at the same time.

More information: Endoperoxide formation by an α-ketoglutarate-dependent mononuclear non-haem iron enzyme, Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature15519

Journal information: Nature

Provided by University of Texas at Austin

Citation: Chemistry in mold reveals important clue for pharmaceuticals (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-chemistry-mold-reveals-important-clue.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New method makes oxygen a raw material for carbon-based substances
53 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will Atomized Kerosene Ignite with a Spark in Controlled Conditions?

1 hour ago

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

Sep 11, 2024

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)