Belgian court gives Facebook 48 hours to stop tracking users

A Belgian court on Monday gave Facebook 48 hours to stop tracking Internet users who do not have accounts with the US social media giant or risk fines of up to 250,000 euros ($269,000) a day, a statement said.

The order follows a case lodged by Belgium's privacy watchdog in June which said Facebook indiscriminately tracks Internet users through browser histories, or "cookies," left on the computer after they click "like" or "share" on a site.

