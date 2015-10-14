October 14, 2015

Pilot student aid expansion for non-traditional education

byJennifer C. Kerr

Thousands of students could be eligible for federal student aid as part of a new pilot program that will offer certificates and college credit for non-traditional programs like boot-camp style computer science training.

The Education Department announced the experimental three-year pilot Wednesday, saying it hopes to reach several thousand people, particularly low-income students who wouldn't otherwise have access to the courses. Currently, only programs offered by accredited schools are eligible to receive federal student aid and loans.

Under the pilot, colleges and universities would have to set up partnerships with the non-traditional educational providers, including short-term intensive training programs in subjects like web design, software coding and data science, as well as MOOCs, or massive open online courses.

In 2015 alone, the department said, the number of students graduating from coding boot camps is expected to increase by 240 percent, from about 6,700 students last year to over 16,000 this year.

These sorts of new partnerships "should prepare students for jobs that are available in that region at that time, providing the student with a great salary boost," said senior department official David Soo.

Students could also get academic credit that would help them continue a post-secondary education.

Colleges and universities would work with third-party companies to vet the programs to make sure they meet the schools' standards. The school's accrediting agency also would have to decide whether the falls within the 's accreditation.

The Education Department did not have an estimate on how much the pilot program would cost. It said it hoped to reach several thousand .

The department's would fall under the experimental sites section of the Higher Education Act of 1965. It gives federal officials the flexibility to test the effectiveness of temporary changes to the way federal student aid is distributed.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Pilot student aid expansion for non-traditional education (2015, October 14) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-student-aid-expansion-non-traditional.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

For first time, MIT's free online classes can lead to degree
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

23 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Sep 11, 2024

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)