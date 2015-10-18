Poisonous sea snake shows up in California after 30 years

A poisonous sea snake last seen in Southern California 30 years ago has shown up again.

The group Heal the Bay says a 2-foot-long yellow-bellied sea snake was found on the sand Friday at Silver Strand Beach in Oxnard in Ventura County. But it died a short time later.

The black-and-yellow snake, which is common south of the border, may have been drawn north by warmer ocean temperatures attributed to the El Nino condition.

Experts say it's highly venomous, but it is unlikely to attack unless grabbed or otherwise molested.

The Los Angeles Times (lat.ms/1Xc9IMu ) says the body was sent to the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum, where it was examined Saturday and samples were taken for DNA analysis.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.