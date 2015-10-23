October 23, 2015

Ericsson shares slide on concern over Chinese market

Wireless equipment maker Ericsson says its third-quarter earnings increased but slowing demand in China and uncertain outlooks for Europe and the United States worried investors, causing the shares to slide.

Ericsson said Friday its net profit grew 19 percent to 3.1 billion kronor ($365 million). Sales rose 3 percent to 59.2 billion kronor, driven mostly by growth in India, southeast Asia and Oceania, offsetting declining sales in northern Europe and northeast and central Asia.

The Stockholm-based company said there was "a slowdown of the 4G (network) deployments in mainland China," with sales slumping 10 percent year-on-year in the Northeast Asian division that includes China. Brazil and Russia also saw a substantial sales decline.

Ericsson said it would accelerate its expansion into "the fast-growing" sector of TV and media technology to make up for the slowing growth in the wireless equipment market.

The company's shares were down 6.3 percent at 82.75 kronor in afternoon trading in Stockholm.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Ericsson shares slide on concern over Chinese market (2015, October 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-ericsson-chinese.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ericsson profit down 10 pct despite higher sales
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)