August 4, 2015

A web-based application for biorefinery design and evaluation of serial biomass fermentation

by World Scientific Publishing

BioLEGO
Two single computer-model modules are used by BioLEGO to characterize a two-step/two-organism fermentation process. Any two building blocks can be used, assuming they are represented in compatible model formats. The application will support more organisms over time and will also allow the exploration of genetic changes. Credit: TECHNOLOGY

The composition of feedstock biomass and the selection of fermenting microorganisms are critical factors in biorefinery design. Once biomass feedstock is identified, depending on local conditions, biorefinery designers need to select optimal fermenting organisms. Using organism communities has theoretical advantages but also leads to problems in the context of species competition, process design and modelling, in turn resulting in insufficient process control.

This study presents the optimization control that is possible when using a serial fermentation approach. Using one organism after the other - in serial fermentation, rather than in a community configuration allows maximal process control, while benefiting from organism diversity to maximize feedstock conversion rates. This study introduces a freely available web-based application, BioLEGO, which provides access to computer-assisted single and two-step multiorganism design. BioLEGO also supports the evaluation of possible biomass-to-product yields for biomass mixes or general media and recommends media changes to increase the process efficacy. BioLEGO is accessible via a simple and intuitive user interface.

BioLEGO web-based application is a living on-going project developed in Computer Science Department of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. Authors with senior contributions for this manuscript are Dr. Zohar Yakhini representing both Computer Science Department of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and Agilent Laboratories, and Dr. Alexander Golberg from Porter School of Environmental Studies in Tel Aviv University, Israel.

More information: Edward Vitkin, Alexander Golberg, and Zohar Yakhini, Technology DOI: 10.1142/S2339547815400038

Provided by World Scientific Publishing

Citation: A web-based application for biorefinery design and evaluation of serial biomass fermentation (2015, August 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-web-based-application-biorefinery-serial-biomass.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Step change for screening could boost biofuels
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)