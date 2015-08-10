Spain's 'Corrupt Mayor' app jibes at political graft

Collecting obscene amounts of money, writing illegal contracts, handing out bribes—all things you can do with a new Spanish mobile app inspired by headlines of corruption in Spain

Collecting obscene amounts of money, writing illegal contracts, handing out bribes—all things you can do with a new Spanish mobile app inspired by headlines of corruption in Spain.

"Corrupt Mayor Clicker" is a free game created by three young developers who were seeking a way to "criticise the corruption in a satirical way".

The aim of the game, which is available on iPhone and Android, is to collect as much money as possible through illegal activities.

"Be a good politician, trick and steal all that's possible until you amass an insane quantity of money in our Swiss bank," reads the description on the game's website, meigalabs.com.

"Make a killing!"

Javier Lopez Camba, one of the app's creators, told AFP on Monday that the game has already been downloaded more than 100,000 times.

"Every day, when we watch TV, a new corruption scandal hits," said Camba, 26.

Nearly all of the scenarios are inspired by "real facts" and the game will be updated with more examples taken from real-life corruption, he said.

But the developers have been careful include a disclaimer which reads: "Any resemblance to existing persons is purely coincidental."

© 2015 AFP