Revealing the "Secrets of the Universe" in IMAX theaters

A unique IMAX 3D experience that seeks to answer the most essential questions about the universe is just few steps away from being released with an ambitious intention to inspire the inner scientist in every one of us. The film entitled "Secrets of the Universe" will take the science-curious audience for a trip to fascinating cosmic phenomena seen through the lens of experiments at the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator. "'Secrets of the Universe' will explore some of the most elusive and fascinating phenomena in the cosmos under investigation at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in Geneva, Switzerland, and explain today's advance scientific discoveries in layman's terms," Tom Assam-Miller of CrowdfundX, the project's Media Relations Manager, told astrowatch.net.

Describing the universe's most thrilling oddities in layman's terms could really be a challenge these days. Many science documentaries are often full of difficult jargon, what makes these films unreachable for a broader audience.

"Secrets of the Universe" intends to attract the attention of a vast scientific community as well as the general public by showcasing the exciting possibilities for future discoveries in the fields of dark matter, antimatter, parallel universes and extra dimensions. The LHC has a huge potential to unlock these secrets and radically improve our understanding of the world around us.

This project will try to address these issues for the public with a strong support from the public itself as the movie will be crowdfunded. The team behind the project plans to raise at least $100,000 to develop the film.

"What is dark matter? Are there parallel universes? What's up with gravity? These are just few questions that we will cover," said Christian Shelton of CrowdfundX, the Crowdfunding Campaign Manager. "The National Science Foundation [NSF] grant will aid in the production of a 2D 24-minute version, but reaching our goal on Indiegogo will allow us to shoot and release 'Secrets of the Universe' in 3D. We aim to exceed that goal in order to produce a full-length feature film for IMAX and other Giant Screen theaters in 3D and 2D to a much broader audience, allowing us to enable a greater understanding from the general public and acquire support and progress in the scientific community."

The crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo started today and will run for 30 days. If everything goes as planned, the film will be screened in 2017 in IMAX and other Giant Screen theaters and will be followed by a Blu-Ray and DVD release a year later. The film will also find a robust aftermarket in global television in more than 60 countries, including China, South Korea, India, Brazil, the UK, and the U.S., and on airline entertainment networks. In addition, it will be offered on the streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

Assam-Miller believes that with greater understanding and enthusiasm from the general public, we should witness greater support and progress for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). "Secrets of the Universe" is indeed all about promoting STEM education by inspiring an appreciation for science through the amazing discoveries in the world of particle physics.

The project is strongly supported by the NSF and of course by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) which built and manages the LHC. Scientists working on the LHC are also part of the project's team. Physicists David Saltzberg, Peter Watkins, Manuel Calderón de la Barca Sanchez and Markus Klute have a great experience in working at the world's largest particle accelerator and are helping to develop the film.

"Secrets of the Universe" will be directed by a multiple award-winning director and screenwriter Stephen Low – a veteran of more than 15 giant screen documentaries. K2 Communications will produce the movie. The company has extensive experience supervising large-scale entertainment projects from concept to completion, and an impressive track record securing corporate sponsorship for its projects. K2 Communications specializes in Giant Screen Films for both large format and digital theaters, Video on Demand, Interactive Media, branded content and High Definition television and DVD.

More information: You can support the production of the film at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/exp … rets-of-the-universe