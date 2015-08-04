August 4, 2015

Pathogen grows on cold smoked salmon by using alternative metabolic pathways

by American Society for Microbiology

The pathogen, Listeria monocytogenes grows on refrigerated smoked salmon by way of different metabolic pathways from those it uses when growing on laboratory media. The research could lead to reduced incidences of food-borne illness and death, said principal investigator Teresa Bergholz, PhD. The research appears July 24 in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

In the study, the investigators showed that L. monocytogenes grows on cold smoked salmon by using different metabolic pathways to obtain energy from those it uses on laboratory media, even when the media was modified to have the same salt content and pH as the salmon. To grow on the salmon, the bacterium upregulates genes that enable it to use two compounds from cell membranes—ethanolamine and propanediol—as energy sources.

In an interesting parallel, L. monocytogenes, as well as Salmonella, is known to use those same genes to grow within a host—in the gastrointestinal tract, and on macrophages. "There may be ways we can use this information to control the pathogen both in foods as well as in infected people," said Bergholz, assistant professor in the Department of Veterinary and Microbiological Sciences at North Dakota State University, Fargo. "Understanding how a adapts to environmental stresses it encounters on a specific food could allow food microbiologists to develop inhibitors of metabolic or stress response pathways that are necessary for the pathogen to grow or survive on that product."

"The information may also enable improved risk assessments, as virulence of a pathogen may be affected considerably by the stress responses and/or metabolic pathways used to survive on the food," said Bergholz.

Bergholz noted that ready to eat products typically have very low levels of contamination with L. monocytogenes, and that the bacterium must be able to grow on the product during refrigerated storage in order to reach an infectious dose. "In many cases, the addition of organic acids will slow or stop the growth of this pathogen on ready to eat meats and seafood."

More information: This article can be found online at aem.asm.org/cgi/reprint/AEM.01 … f&siteid=asmjournals

Journal information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology

Provided by American Society for Microbiology

Citation: Pathogen grows on cold smoked salmon by using alternative metabolic pathways (2015, August 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-pathogen-cold-salmon-alternative-metabolic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Food science expert explains why listeria is showing up more often in food recalls
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)