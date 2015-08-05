August 5, 2015

Service restored after phone outages reported in Southeast

Phone carriers say some customers in the Southeast who experienced outages with wireless and wired service have had service restored.

AT&T spokesman Jim Greer said in an email Tuesday night that repairs are complete on a hardware-related problem and service is running normally. Greer said the outages affected cellular and landline service.

Verizon spokesman Trevor Thomas said service in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee was in the process of being restored after about a five-hour outage.

The Lexington Herald-Leader said Sprint and T-Mobile customers also reported problems.

The number of customers affected wasn't available. There was no word on the cause, but Greer said AT&T would investigate.

