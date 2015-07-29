Verizon to offer HBO Now streaming service

HBO Now is now available to Verizon customers.

HBO and Verizon on Tuesday unveiled an agreement that authorizes Verizon to distribute Time Warner's stand-alone streaming service, HBO Now, on Verizon digital platforms, including its upcoming mobile video streaming service, Go90.

Go90 is expected to launch later this summer.

Verizon customers who subscribe to FiOS TV or high-speed Internet service also will have the option of adding HBO Now, which costs $14.99 a month following a 30-day trial period.

"Our customers want choice in accessing premium content when and where they choose, on a variety of devices," Ben Grad, Verizon's executive director of content strategy and acquisition, said in a statement.

HBO Now also is available on Apple products, Android devices, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and various broadband Internet providers, including Comcast.

