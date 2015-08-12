August 12, 2015

Detecting malicious files uploaded to cloud services

by Inderscience

internet
Credit: Wikipedia

A powerful new computer security tool, called XDet, can detect malicious files being uploaded to a cloud computing service is reported this month in the International Journal of Space-Based and Situated Computing by researchers from Manchester Metropolitan University and Nottingham Trent University, UK.

Rob Hegarty (MMU) and John Haggerty (NTU) explain how has become the predominant paradigm for organisational infrastructure development because of its great flexibility and scalability. As with any , however, there are concerns regarding security and privacy. Firewalls and can do only so much to block hackers and but do not address the problem of malware being uploaded to the servers by legitimate users whose computers have been compromised or hackers, for instance. Moreover, they cannot detect and block undesirable downloads by such users either.

"The XDet approach has been developed to identify data leakage from cloud networks...and complements existing approaches, such as firewalls and IDS," the team says. The system works by generating a signature from private files and storing it for subsequent comparison with signatures derived from files being transferred across the network. "In this way, unauthorised uploads or downloads of potentially confidential data may be detected and prevented," the team explains.

The XDet software is placed between the cloud server and distributed file storage rather than on the perimeter of the cloud network as might be the case with other security measures, the team points out. This has three main advantages. First, it is itself thus protected by perimeter-based security devices, such as firewalls and IDS. Secondly, it is scalable and utilises the collaborative nature of cloud-based system to share security information. Thirdly, the cloud provider can employ network-based encryption to protect data in transit.

The researchers have carried out successful tests on live data on a cloud server demonstrate the potential of XDet to detect the illicit extraction of information.

More information: "Extrusion detection of illegal files in cloud-based systems." International Journal of Space-Based and Situated Computing. Volume 5, Issue 3. DOI: 10.1504/IJSSC.2015.070954

Provided by Inderscience

Citation: Detecting malicious files uploaded to cloud services (2015, August 12) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-malicious-uploaded-cloud.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cracks emerge in the cloud
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

[CSS] (Another) Container shrinks at certain screen widths

5 hours ago

Unsolvable python code bug? (finding the difference between two input strings)

Sep 11, 2024

User-Defined Functions in Sql Server SSMS

Sep 10, 2024

Can Fortran 77 Code Be Used to Debug Python Code for Solving ODEs Using Radau5?

Sep 10, 2024

Help solving a geometrical matching issue with Graph Neural Networks

Sep 6, 2024

Zipping identical iterables

Sep 1, 2024

More from Programming and Computer Science

Load comments (0)