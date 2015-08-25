Less-lethal weapons get new interest amid police shootings

In this Thursday, July 30, 2015 photo, Salvatore Emma Jr., president and CEO of Micron Products, displays Blunt Impact Projectiles, one ready for use, left, and another after being fired during a test at the factory in Fitchburg, Mass. The projectiles utilize new technology developed by the company to provide law enforcement with less-lethal ammunition engineered to cushion and displace the force of impact, designed to cause pain and discomfort but not serious injury. The technology is part of a push to find ways for law enforcement to be able to use force with non-deadly means. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Less-lethal weapons are drawing new interest as a series of fatal police shootings have sparked outrage and protests around the country.

A company in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, makes blunt-impact projectiles that make people double over in pain, but do not cause lasting injuries.

Micron Products manufactures the projectiles, using technology patented by Security Devices International, a defense technology company.

They are among many companies marketing less-lethal weapons to police departments.

Sixteen law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and six in Canada have bought the projectiles, including police departments in East Hartford, Connecticut; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Los Alamos, New Mexico.

