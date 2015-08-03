August 3, 2015

India orders telecoms to block more than 850 adult websites

byMuneeza Naqvi

India has ordered Internet service providers to block access to more than 850 adult websites in what the government has described as a way to protect social decency.

N.N. Kaul, a spokesman for India's department of telecom, said Monday that the government was trying to control easy access to pornography following a directive from the country's top court.

Kaul said that while Internet service providers in India will have to bar access, users may still view the sites through virtual private networks and proxy servers. He said the move would protect children.

The leaked government order, dated last Friday, orders Internet to block access to the 857 sites on grounds of morality and decency.

The Supreme Court said earlier in July that ordering a on adult websites was not its job but was an issue for the government. That followed an order from the court last year that suggested the government needed to monitor access to pornography.

Many Indians are accusing the government of moral policing and infringing on personal freedoms.

"Don't ban porn. Ban men ogling, leering, brushing past, groping, molesting, abusing, humiliating and raping women. Ban non-consent. Not sex," popular Indian author Chetan Bhagat said on Twitter.

"Porn ban is anti-freedom, impractical, not enforceable. Politically not very smart too. avoidable. Let's not manage people's private lives," he added.

In the past India has tried to control social media sites like Facebook and Twitter and ask them to take down offensive material. It had briefly blocked several Twitter accounts in 2012 citing security and law and order fears.

It also blocked access to a homegrown soft-porn website in 2009.

Kaul said more websites may be added to the list of those to be blocked.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: India orders telecoms to block more than 850 adult websites (2015, August 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-india-telecoms-block-adult-websites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Turkey briefly blocks access to Twitter over bombing images
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

7 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)