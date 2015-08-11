August 11, 2015

BMW to check trademark case over Google's Alphabet

Germany's BMW said Tuesday it was checking the "trademark implications" of Google naming its new parent company Alphabet, which is the registered name of one of the auto maker's subsidiaries.

Internet giant Google has founded Alphabet as a holding company to group its and other projects such as research arm X Lab, investment unit Google Ventures and health and science operations.

The move surprised Munich-based BMW, which has for years run a subsidiary with the same name that provides corporate car fleet services.

It has the Internet domain name www.alphabet.com while Google's new parent company has the address www.abc.xyz.

"It'll be necessary to examine the legal trademark implications," a BMW spokeswoman told German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. She repeated the comment to AFP, stressing that this would be a "routine procedure".

BMW said it had not been contacted by Google before the surprise announcement of the new parent company.

BMW along with Germany's Audi and Daimler announced Monday they had teamed up to buy digital mapping service HERE, a competitor of Google Maps, for 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion) from Nokia.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: BMW to check trademark case over Google's Alphabet (2015, August 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-bmw-trademark-case-google-alphabet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google 'Alphabet' website blocked in China on first day
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)