World's first match-in-sensor fingerprint authentication technology

Synaptics Inc. today announced a new Match-in-Sensor fingerprint authentication technology, the industry's first fully hardware encapsulated fingerprint sensor and matching solution. Synaptics' innovative Match-in-Sensor secure authentication technology is literally off the grid, isolating fingerprint image enrollment, pattern storage and biometric matching within the fingerprint sensor to provide ultimate protection against on-device threats.

Synaptics' Match-in-Sensor solution includes a System on Chip (SoC) architecture in which a single device performs both input/output functions with an in-sensor microprocessor executing firmware. By performing security sensitive functions completely inside the SoC, Match-in-Sensor adds a new level of security due to total isolation from the host operating system. Alternative authentication via Match-on-Host is less secure because fingerprint data can be communicated with the host processor, which opens up opportunities for hardware attacks and system malware.

Growth in a password-free ecosystem leads to increased convenience for end-users by providing authentication that is far superior and easier to use than passwords. With password-less convenience and consumer financial transactions leading the way, other secure transactions will be enabled including sharing of private authenticated information and access to SAS software or other consumer and enterprise applications.

"The entire mobile payments ecosystem, driven by rapid adoption of fingerprint authentication technology, is increasingly concerned about reducing security risks and eliminating threats of attack," said Ritu Favre, senior vice president and general manager, Biometric Products Division (BPD), Synaptics. "Match-in-Sensor technology provides for the requirements of smartphone manufacturers, the convenience for end-users, and the security for online service providers when authenticating their customers."

"With the proliferation of mobile payments, security on mobile devices has taken on a much more significant meaning. Synaptics' Match-in-Sensor raises the bar on security by ensuring that your biometric information never leaves the sensor compared to Match-on-Host or Match-on-Host-Trusted Zone solutions. This is especially useful if the host system is compromised by malware or a virus," said Les Santiago, Research Director for IDC.

Provided by Synaptics