July 7, 2015

Video: This town has been on fire for 50 years

by American Chemical Society

This town has been on fire for 50 years (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

In 1962, an underground fire started in the coal-mining town of Centralia, Pennsylvania. Fifty-three years later, that fire still burns. In this week's episode of Reactions, we explain the history and science behind the Centralia mine fire.

Does anyone still live there? How could the fire keep burning for so long, and why hasn't it been extinguished? From a chemical standpoint, what is fire, anyway?

It's all answered in our latest video:

