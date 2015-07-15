Video: 'Smart implants' dissolve after healing

We all know that injuries happen and doctors sometimes have to use metal screws or plates to support broken bones while the bones heal. What if that implanted metal just disintegrated on its own after the injury heals?
A team at the NSF Engineering Research Center for Revolutionizing Metallic Biomaterials at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is working to transform current medical and surgical treatments by creating "smart" implants.
The major goal is to revolutionize metallic biomaterials to improve treatments for orthopedic, craniofacial, neural and cardiovascular ailments.
