July 29, 2015

Detecting small metallic contaminants in food via magnetization

by Toyohashi University of Technology

Detecting small metallic contaminants in food via magnetization
A photograph of the SQUID-based food contaminant detection system. Credit: Copyright (C) 2015 Toyohashi University Of Technology. All Rights Reserved.

The detection of metallic contaminants in foods is important for our health and safety. However, existing inspection methods have limitations. For instance, the X-ray radiation method cannot detect contaminants with sizes smaller than 1 mm with current practical X-ray levels, and it cannot be applied for the inspection of foods that have lactic acid bacteria because X-ray radiation causes ionization of such foods.

In this context, recently, researchers at the Department of Environmental and Life Sciences at Toyohashi Tech have developed a practical magnetic metallic contaminant detector using three high-Tc RF superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for inspection.

The detection technique is based on recording the remnant of a contaminant using SQUID sensors. SQUID is a high-sensitivity based on the superconductivity phenomenon.

In the process, a strong magnetic field is applied to food to magnetize the metal fragments inside, and subsequently, these metals, if they are contained in the food, can be detected by sensing their magnetic fields using SQUID sensors. This method is advantageous in the sense that it is both safe and provides a high resolution.

Professor Tanaka, whose team has developed the method, says, "We have developed an inspection system that permits contaminant detection in a food package with a height of 100 mm with three high-Tc RF SQUIDs. To accurately detect even smaller metallic fragments, digital filters have also been used to improve the signal-to-noise ratio. The target size of the metallic contaminant in food with a stand-off distance of 100 mm is 0.5 mm."

He continued, "To reduce the impact of noise as much as possible, the sensor is placed inside a square metallic box designed such that food can be tested as it passes through this box. The box is made of 2-mm iron-nickel alloy plates. Magnetic fields have strong affinities to this iron-nickel alloy. Thus, magnetic fields around the sensor are concentrated in the walls of this box."

In experiments, the developed system was able to clearly detect a steel ball with a diameter as small as 0.3 mm. The system was robust and not affected by electromagnetic waves from nearby mobile phones or from the motion of nearby steel objects. Therefore, the system is a promising tool to detect in practical situations, and it can significantly aid in enhancing consumer health and safety.

More information: S. Tanaka, T. Ohtani, Y. Narita, Y. Hatsukade, and S. Suzuki, "Development of metallic contaminant detection system using RF High-Tc SQUIDs for food inspection," IEEE Trans. Appl. Supercond. Vol. 25, no. 3, June 2015, Art. ID. 1601004

Provided by Toyohashi University of Technology

Citation: Detecting small metallic contaminants in food via magnetization (2015, July 29) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-small-metallic-contaminants-food-magnetization.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Physicists pay homage to the SQUID at 50
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)