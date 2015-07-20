July 20, 2015

IS bans private internet access in Syria bastion: activists

An image released by jihadist media outlet Welayat Raqa on June 30, 2014, allegedly shows an Islamic State militant parading in
An image released by jihadist media outlet Welayat Raqa on June 30, 2014, allegedly shows an Islamic State militant parading in Raqa

The Islamic State group is banning private internet access in its Syrian bastion Raqa, forcing residents and even its own fighters to use internet cafes where they can be monitored, activists say.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist group Raqa is Being Slaughtered Silently both reported the new restrictions on internet access.

The activist group posted online a picture of a leaflet being distributed in the warning internet providers they had four days to cut private wifi connections.

"The following is obligatory on all : the removal of wifi connections distributed outside of internet cafes and private connections, including for Islamic State soldiers."

The document says providers have four days from Sunday to comply with the order.

The activist group said the ban was intended to ensure "access through internet cafes only in order to monitor access."

The ban will affect not only activist groups like Raqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, which documents IS abuses in the city, but also potential defectors from within the group, the Observatory said.

"This step is part of the organisation's attempt to impose a news blackout on what is going on inside Raqa city," the Britain-based group said.

"It has been conducting patrols and raids on , searching them for people who are transmitting news."

Map of Iraq and Syria, showing territory controlled by the Islamic State group and land in the hands of other forces
Map of Iraq and Syria, showing territory controlled by the Islamic State group and land in the hands of other forces

IS is also "trying to cut communications between its non-Syrian fighters and their families for fear of them trying to return home," it added.

Raqa, in the Euphrates Valley northeast of Damascus, is the de facto Syrian capital of the Islamic State group, which controls large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq, where it rules with an iron fist.

The internet has been a rare lifeline for activists in the city, and a way for them to document life under jihadist rule.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: IS bans private internet access in Syria bastion: activists (2015, July 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-private-internet-access-syria-bastion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

All communications lines back up in Damascus
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

5 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)