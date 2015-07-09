NASA sees Typhoon Chan-Hom's strongest winds in northern and eastern quadrants

On July 9 at 02:05 UTC the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured this image of Typhoon Chan-Hom east of Taiwan. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

The RapidScat instrument perched on the International Space Station provides measurements of surface winds and saw that Typhoon Chan-Hom's strongest winds were in its northern and western quadrants as it moved through the Marianas Islands.

On July 9 at 02:05 UTC (July 8 at 10:05 p.m. EDT) the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of Typhoon Chan-Hom east of Taiwan. The image clearly showed an eye with powerful bands of thunderstorms spiraling into the center of circulation.

At 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) on July 9, Typhoon Chan-Hom's maximum sustained winds were near 100 knots (115.1 mph/185.2 kph) and the storm continued to strengthen. Chan-Hom was centered near 24.2 North latitude and 127.6 East longitude, about 138 nautical miles (158.8 miles/255.6 km) southwest of Kadena Air Force Base, Iwo to, and has tracked westward at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph).

Typhoon Chan-Hom is forecast to continue heading for southeastern China after passing south of Iwo To today, July 9. National Meteorological Centre (CNMC) expects Chan-Hom to move through the southeastern East China Sea and approach the coast of Zhejiang and Fujian. Late on July 10 and early July 11, Chan-Hom is forecast to make landfall in those areas. For updated warnings and watches from the China Meteorological Service, visit: http://www.cma.gov.cn/en/WeatherWarnings/.

On July 6, RapidScat measured the Chan-Hom's sustained surface winds and saw strongest winds were near 30 meters per second (67 mph/108 kph) in the northern and eastern quadrants. Credit: NASA JPL/Peggy Li