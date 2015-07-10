NASA looks at Typhoon Chan-Hom's strongest winds on approach to China

On July 9, the RapidScat instrument observed Chan-Hom's strongest winds from northwest to southeast, reaching speeds of more than 30 meters per second (108 kph/67 mph.) Credit: NASA JPL, Doug Tyler

RapidScat is an instrument that sits on the International Space Station and reads surface winds over the ocean. It has been invaluable to tropical cyclone forecasters, showing where the strongest winds are located in storms. RapidScat spotted Chan-Hom's strongest winds away from Taiwan as it approached mainland China for landfall.

On July 9, the RapidScat instrument that flies aboard the International Space Station, observed Chan-Hom's strongest winds stretched from the northwestern to southeastern side of the storm, reaching speeds of more than 30 meters per second (108 kph/67 mph). RapidScat scanned the storm's surface winds for about 90 minutes from 3:14 p.m. to 4:47 p.m. EDT.

When NASA's Terra satellite passed over Typhoon Chan-Hom early on July 10 (EDT) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument captured a visible-light image of the storm that showed the eye had "re-opened." In earlier imagery, the eye had become cloud-filled.

The China National Meteorological Center (CNMC) issued a typhoon red warning. The CNMC also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain. From 2:00 p.m. on July 10 (local time, China) to July 11, heavy rain is expected in Zhejiang, Shanghai, southeastern Jiangsu, southeastern Anhui, northeastern Fujian and Taiwan. Eastern Zhejiang and Taiwan will see extreme rains on July 10.

On July 9 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT), Typhoon Chan-Hom had maximum sustained winds 100 knots (115.5 mph/185.2 kph) It was centered 27.3 North latitude and 124.0 East longitude, about 630 nautical miles (725 miles/1,167 km) south-southwest of Yongsan, South Korea. It was moving to the northwest at 8 knots (10.3 mph/16.6 kph) and is generating rough seas with waves to 35 feet (10.6 meters).

When NASA's Terra satellite passed over Typhoon Chan-Hom on July 10, the MODIS instrument captured a visible-light image of the storm that clearly showed its eye. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted that Chan-Hom is weakening as it approaches the Chinese mainland, south of Shanghai. After landfall, Chan-Hom is expected to turn north and northeast moving into the Yellow Sea. Thereafter it is expected to dissipate after moving over the Korean peninsula.

For updated warnings and watches from China's National Meteorological Centre, visit: http://www.cma.gov.cn/en/WeatherWarnings/.