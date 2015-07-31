Image: Rocky fire, California: july 30, 2015

Credit: NASA Goddard's MODIS Rapid Response Team/Jeff Schmaltz

The Rocky Fire in Lake County, California, is generating enough smoke to be seen from space. The fire is located in Lower Lake, about 30 miles north of Santa Rosa.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of smoke from the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, on July 30, 2015, at 18:45 UTC (2:45 p.m. EDT). The multiple red pixels are heat signatures (red) detected by MODIS. The smoke appears to be a light brown color.

Provided by NASA