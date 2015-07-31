July 31, 2015

Image: Rocky fire, California: July 30, 2015

by NASA

Credit: NASA Goddard's MODIS Rapid Response Team/Jeff Schmaltz

The Rocky Fire in Lake County, California, is generating enough smoke to be seen from space. The fire is located in Lower Lake, about 30 miles north of Santa Rosa.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of smoke from the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, on July 30, 2015, at 18:45 UTC (2:45 p.m. EDT). The multiple red pixels are heat signatures (red) detected by MODIS. The smoke appears to be a light brown color.

