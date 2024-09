Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI

Peering closely at the "heart of Pluto," in the western half of what mission scientists have informally named Tombaugh Regio (Tombaugh Region), New Horizons' Ralph instrument revealed evidence of carbon monoxide ice.

The contours indicate that the concentration of frozen carbon monoxide increases towards the center of the "bull's eye." These data were acquired by the spacecraft on July 14 and transmitted to Earth on July 16.

