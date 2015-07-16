Image: Views of Pluto through the years

This animation combines various observations of Pluto over the course of several decades. The first frame is a digital zoom-in on Pluto as it appeared upon its discovery by Clyde Tombaugh in 1930 (image courtesy Lowell Observatory Archives).

The other images show various views of Pluto as seen by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope beginning in the 1990s and NASA's New Horizons spacecraft in 2015.

The final sequence zooms in to a close-up frame of Pluto released on July 15, 2015.

Provided by NASA