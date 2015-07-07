July 7, 2015

GoPro to sell smaller camera

GoPro, the sports camera maker, plans to launch its smallest camera yet.

The Hero4 Session, which weighs 2.6 ounces, will go on sale July 12, the company said Monday. The lightest camera it currently sells on its website is the Hero4 Silver at 2.9 ounces.

While it weighs less, the new camera hasn't shrunk in price: The Hero4 Session will retail for $399.99, about the same price as previous models.

The San Manteo, California-based company said the camera is simpler to use, because it has one button to put on the on and begin recording. The Hero4 Sessions is also waterproof for up to 33 feet and doesn't need a separate waterproof case, the company said.

The unveiling didn't ease investors' worries about whether GoPro can keep up its growth pace. They sent shares of the company down 81 cents to $50.94. They were trading over $90 last October.

