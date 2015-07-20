July 20, 2015

Ashley Madison adultery website hacked for user data

Ashley Madison has more than 37 million users
Ashley Madison has more than 37 million users

The adultery website Ashley Madison said Monday that customers' data had been stolen by hackers and said the breach had been fixed, though media reports said users' information had been briefly posted online.

Avid Life Media, which owns Ashley Madison, said an "unauthorized party" was able to gain access to the data through various unauthorized points on the website.

"At this time, we have been able to secure our sites, and close the unauthorized access points," Avid Life Media said in a statement.

"We apologize for this unprovoked and criminal intrusion into our customers' information."

The technology blog Gizmodo reported that the hackers, who called themselves "The Impact Team," had briefly posted some sensitive data online before it was taken down.

Ashley Madison, which boasts more than 37 million users, helps people who are in relationships cheat on their partners.

It said it has "stringent in place, including working with leading IT vendors from around the world."

"These security measures have unfortunately not prevented this attack to our system," Avid Life added.

Users in more than 46 countries subscribe to the cheating website, which was founded in 2001.

The Canada-based company said a new user joins every six seconds, and that it is "the world's largest website for married men and women looking to have a discreet affair."

Its slogan is "Life is short. Have an affair."

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Ashley Madison adultery website hacked for user data (2015, July 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-ashley-madison-adultery-website-hacked.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Adultery website flirts with British stock market
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)