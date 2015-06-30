June 30, 2015

Dubai plans to build 3-D printed office building

byAdam Schreck

Fast-growing Dubai, where something new is always being added to the skyline, may have found a way to make construction move even faster.

The Gulf commercial hub on Tuesday announced plans to add the world's first office building made using three-dimensional printer technology to its collection of eye-catching buildings.

Mohammed al-Gergawi, the United Arab Emirates' minister of Cabinet affairs, said the project is part of a broader effort by the seven-state federation to embrace cutting-edge technology and make it a global hub for innovation.

"This building will be a testimony to the efficiency and creativity of 3-D printing technology, which we believe will play a major role in reshaping construction and design sectors," he said in a statement.

The roughly 2,000 square-foot office building and furniture used inside will be printed out layer by layer from a mixture of reinforced concrete, gypsum and plastic using a 20-foot tall 3-D printer.

The project is a partnership with WinSun Global, a Chinese company which has begun assembling houses and other buildings made using 3-D printers, and architectural and engineering firms Gensler, Thornton Thomasetti, and Syska Hennessy.

The Emirati statement said 3-D printing technology has the potential to cut building construction time and labor costs by at least half, and reduce construction waste by 30 to 60 percent. It described the proposed Dubai office as "the most advanced 3-D printed structure ever built at this scale" and the first to be put into actual use.

No details on the timeframe or cost were made public.

Officials plan to use the office as the temporary headquarters of a $136 million "Museum of the Future" announced earlier this year that is expected to open in 2017.

Dubai is already home to a number of fanciful man-made islands, including one archipelago depicting a map of the world, as well as the world's tallest building, the 828-meter (2,717-foot) tall Burj Khalifa.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Dubai plans to build 3-D printed office building (2015, June 30) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-dubai-d-office.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dubai to curate next hot thing in 'Museum of the Future'
87 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)