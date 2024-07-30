Show / hide sections navigation MISSION AND SCOPE PUBLICATION IDENTIFIERS CONTACT SOCIAL MEDIA The journal Research, was launched in 2018 as the first journal in the Science Partner Journal (SPJ) program. Research is distributed by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in association with Science and Technology Review Publishing House, the publishing house under the leadership of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST). Research provides an international platform for academic exchange, collaboration and technological advancements. The journal publishes high-quality research from any research domain, from any author in the world.

Publisher
AAAS
Website
https://spj.science.org/journal/research

Research

A new model to study regeneration of brown adipose tissues

The prevalence of obesity worldwide has led to an increase in the risk of metabolic diseases and socio-economical burdens. Brown adipose tissue (BAT) has been established as a promising therapeutic target to overcome obesity, ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 30, 2024

