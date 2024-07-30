Show / hide sections navigation MISSION AND SCOPE PUBLICATION IDENTIFIERS CONTACT SOCIAL MEDIA The journal Research, was launched in 2018 as the first journal in the Science Partner Journal (SPJ) program. Research is distributed by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in association with Science and Technology Review Publishing House, the publishing house under the leadership of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST). Research provides an international platform for academic exchange, collaboration and technological advancements. The journal publishes high-quality research from any research domain, from any author in the world.

Publisher AAAS Website https://spj.science.org/journal/research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA