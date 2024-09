Nature Chemical Engineering is a new monthly online journal dedicated to publishing the most significant original research, commentary and analysis of direct relevance to the diverse community of chemical engineers. The journal will highlight all facets of chemical engineering: from fundamental scientific advances in chemical, physical and biological systems to the design, scale-up and optimization of chemical processes of importance to society.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website https://www.nature.com/natchemeng/

