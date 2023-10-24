Infection and Immunity is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Society for Microbiology. It focuses on interactions between bacterial, fungal, or parasitic pathogens and their hosts. Areas covered in the journal include molecular pathogenesis, cellular microbiology, bacterial infection, host responses and inflammation, fungal and parasitic infections, microbial immunity and vaccines, and molecular genomics. The journal publishes primary research articles, editorials, commentaries, minireviews, and a spotlight report highlighting articles of particular interest selected by the editors. The journal is cited more than 52,000 times a year in the scientific literature, making it the most highly cited journal in the category of Infectious Diseases and the third most highly cited journal in Immunology. The journal was established in 1970. Prior to that time, original research articles covering topics in infection and immunity were published in a section of the Journal of Bacteriology. As the size of this section grew, the need for a separate journal publishing peer-reviewed research in this area became apparent. The first editor-in-chief was Erwin Neter (SUNY

Publisher
American Society for Microbiology
Country
United States
History
1967–present
Website
http://iai.asm.org/
Impact factor
4.205 (2009)

