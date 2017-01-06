Finland's HMD to launch new Nokia phone to run on Android

January 8, 2017

The Nokia mobile phone is coming back.

Finland-based HMD Global says it's launching its first smartphone—the Nokia 6—in China, under license from the network provider —once the world's top maker.

The aluminum handset, with a 5.5-inch screen, will be the first Nokia to run the Android operating system.

HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand for cellphones and tablets, said Sunday it chose to launch in China—with more than 550 million smartphone users—because of a "desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world."

The Nokia 6 will be available in early 2017 at an approximate price of 1,699 yuan ($245). It was unclear when it would be available in other markets.

