Cellphone, Wi-Fi coverage goes live at NYC subway stations

January 9, 2017

Cellphone and Wi-Fi coverage is now being provided for commuters at each of New York City's many underground subway stations, one year ahead of schedule.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office has announced that service for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available across the city's subway system beginning Monday.

Early delivery of the service was spurred by Cuomo's call to accelerate the project and modernize the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at the beginning of last year.

MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast says he knows connectivity is a big issue for customers and the transit agency is "thrilled" to launch the vital services so far ahead of schedule.

Transit Wireless invested more than $300 million in the project, which comes at no cost to and taxpayers.

Explore further: Wi-Fi, cell service: Big changes coming to NYC subway (Update)

Related Stories

Cellphone service coming to 6 NYC subway stations

September 23, 2011

(AP) -- The long-delayed project to wire New York City subway stations for cellphone service is finally bearing fruit. A person close to the matter says six stations will go live with the service on Tuesday.

New York launches app to fight terror

November 23, 2015

New Yorkers can now warn authorities of suspect activities with a tap, thanks to a smartphone phone app to fight terror unveiled Monday on the eve of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Why slowing down London's subway could make it more efficient

September 28, 2015

(Phys.org)—An international team of researchers has found that because of interconnectedness between methods of transportation, slowing down trains in London's subway (The Underground, or tube) would actually increase efficiency. ...

Cox kills Sprint-based cellphone service

November 16, 2011

(AP) -- Cox Communications, the country's third-largest cable company, stopped offering cellphone service Wednesday, saying it's too small to compete with the big phone companies.

Recommended for you

Emerging tech aims to improve life for handicapped

January 9, 2017

Emerging technology is giving new hope for the handicapped, and harnessing brainwaves for the physically disabled and helping the visually impaired with "artificial vision" are just the start.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.