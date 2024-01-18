Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) was originally founded in 1865 as private institution. WPI's main purpose is to provide an undergraduate program, however in recent years there has been an expansion at the graduate and doctoral level. Today, WPI has a little over 4,000 students. The WPI Biotechnology Institute is a major contributor in research to various fields. Metallurgy, fuel cell and applied mathematics are notable academic departments.

Address
100 Institute Road - Worcester, MA 01609-2280
Website
http://www.wpi.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Worcester_Polytechnic_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Team uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 structure

A new study led by Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) brings into sharper focus the structural details of the COVID-19 virus, revealing an elliptical shape that "breathes," or changes shape, as it moves in the body. The ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 30, 2023

0

180

Self-healing concrete could multiply lifespans of structures

Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) are using an enzyme found in red blood cells to create self-healing concrete that is four times more durable than traditional concrete, extending the life of concrete-based ...

Materials Science

Jun 15, 2021

0

1771

Researchers probe the number of bacteria in liquid samples

A WPI researcher and team of students were part of a group of 244 laboratories around the world that demonstrated a solution to a long-standing problem in biology—estimating the number of bacteria in a liquid sample.

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 26, 2020

0

14

Researchers develop tool to identify molecular receptors in worms

Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) have developed a tool to identify molecular receptors in worms that are involved in sensing pheromones related to mating, an advance that could speed up neuroscience research ...

Biotechnology

Jan 14, 2020

0

10

page 1 from 7