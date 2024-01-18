Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) was originally founded in 1865 as private institution. WPI's main purpose is to provide an undergraduate program, however in recent years there has been an expansion at the graduate and doctoral level. Today, WPI has a little over 4,000 students. The WPI Biotechnology Institute is a major contributor in research to various fields. Metallurgy, fuel cell and applied mathematics are notable academic departments.

Address 100 Institute Road - Worcester, MA 01609-2280 Website http://www.wpi.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Worcester_Polytechnic_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

