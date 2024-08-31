The Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) is one of the oldest and largest schools of oceanography focused on coastal ocean and estuarine science in the United States. Founded in 1938, VIMS operates three campuses, has 57 faculty members and a total student body ranging from 100 - 125 students, and is a part of the College of William & Mary. It is funded by the Commonwealth of Virginia and includes four academic departments: Biological Sciences, Environmental and Aquatic Animal Health, Fisheries Science, and Physical Sciences, and offers both M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in marine science. The main campus is located in Gloucester Point, Virginia.

Plankton researchers urge their colleagues to mix it up

Comprising the base of the food web, plankton are extremely important to marine ecosystems. However, there is still much to be discovered about these organisms, and that's especially true for mixoplankton.

Ecology

Jun 26, 2024

Study: Sea-level rise is double-edged sword for carbon storage

Coastal ecosystems are a natural storehouse for carbon, with policymakers looking to bays, marshes, and seaside forests as nature-based solutions to help combat climate change. But the capacity of these ecosystems to take ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 30, 2023

Virus plus microplastics equal double whammy for fish health

Microplastics—tiny particles generated as plastics weather and fragment—pose a growing threat to ecosystem and human health. A new laboratory study shows these threats extend beyond direct physical or chemical impacts, ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 23, 2023

Clarifying the role of water clarity in coastal management

Water clarity is key to the health and restoration of marine plants and animals worldwide, particularly in shallow coastal systems such as the Chesapeake Bay. But it turns out that measuring water clarity isn't as clear-cut ...

Ecology

Jan 11, 2023

Blue crabs found to attack at low tide

Dr. David Johnson, an ecologist at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science, has spent more than 20 years in salt marshes, at sites all along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts. But while doing research in a Virginia ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 16, 2022

Rural areas will bear the brunt of US sea-level rise

It's hotly debated whether coastal wetlands can survive sea-level rise by migrating inland. A new analysis using highly detailed elevation maps of the Chesapeake Bay region shows that—contrary to previous studies—human ...

Earth Sciences

Jun 14, 2022

page 1 from 7