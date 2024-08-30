The University of Washington (UW) was founded in 1861 in the Seattle, Washington metro region. Despite its rocky beginnings, UW has emerged as a first rate science, medical center, climate and environmental center, technology center and superior research center in the Pacific Northwest. UW is rated highly world-wide and operates on a $3 billion dollar plus annual budget. UW confers undergraduate, graduate degrees including doctoral degrees, medical degrees and law degrees.

Address
400 Gerberding Hall, Box 351210, Seattle, WA 98195-1210
Website
http://www.washington.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Washington

University of Washington

Microinclusions improve women's workplace belonging and commitment

New research from the University of Washington published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, shows how "microinclusions"—brief instances of positive treatment, especially from members of the dominant group—help ...

Social Sciences

Jun 4, 2024

