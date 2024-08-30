The University of Washington (UW) was founded in 1861 in the Seattle, Washington metro region. Despite its rocky beginnings, UW has emerged as a first rate science, medical center, climate and environmental center, technology center and superior research center in the Pacific Northwest. UW is rated highly world-wide and operates on a $3 billion dollar plus annual budget. UW confers undergraduate, graduate degrees including doctoral degrees, medical degrees and law degrees.

Address 400 Gerberding Hall, Box 351210, Seattle, WA 98195-1210 Website http://www.washington.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Washington

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed