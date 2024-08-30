The University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public university in Cincinnati, Ohio dating back to 1819. UC has over 600 programs of study ranging from two-year certificate degrees to doctoral degrees. Noteworthy academics include, UC Medical School, College of Pharmacy, College of Engineering, and public health research. UC College of Medicine is ranked in the top 50 medical schools in the USA.

Address P.O. Box 210141 University of Cincinnati Cincinnati OH 45221-0141 Website http://www.uc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Cincinnati

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

