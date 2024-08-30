The University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public university in Cincinnati, Ohio dating back to 1819. UC has over 600 programs of study ranging from two-year certificate degrees to doctoral degrees. Noteworthy academics include, UC Medical School, College of Pharmacy, College of Engineering, and public health research. UC College of Medicine is ranked in the top 50 medical schools in the USA.

Archivist explores Troy's invisible workers

While poring over nearly century-old photos documenting the University of Cincinnati's historic excavation at Troy, archivist Jeff Kramer was struck by just how many people worked behind the scenes for years to contribute ...

Archaeology

Jul 18, 2024

Researchers discover way to bind nanotubes to metals

Carbon nanotubes have shown promise for everything from microelectronics to aviation to energy storage. Researchers think this material might one day fulfill the science fiction dream of creating an elevator to space.

Nanomaterials

Feb 29, 2024

Failure to pass fire levies can lower house values

Cuts to fire protection funding initially have a larger effect on home prices than crime, school quality, or environmental quality, but the short-term decreases don't persist, the University of Cincinnati economists found.

Economics & Business

Feb 20, 2024

