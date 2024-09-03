Tokyo Medical and Dental University is a Japanese national university located in Bunkyō, Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1928, it was the first national school of dentistry in Japan. TMDU is one of top 9 Designated National University and selected as a Top Type university of Top Global University Project by the Japanese government, and offers baccalaureate and graduate degrees in medicine, dentistry, and related fields. The university ranked 217th in the world and 7th in Japan in 2010.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

