The Technische Universität Darmstadt, abbreviated TU Darmstadt, is a university in the city of Darmstadt, Germany (Note, that while Darmstadt University of Technology is occasionally used in English translations, its official English name is also "Technische Universität Darmstadt"). It is well known internationally for its achievements in the areas of engineering, political science, and computer science. Historically, it was the first university in the world (in 1882/83) to set up a chair for and offer a course in electrical engineering. On October 10, 1877 Ludwig IV, Großherzog von Hessen und bei Rhein (Grand Duke of Hesse), named the Polytechnic School Technische Hochschule zu Darmstadt (Darmstadt Polytechnic) and thereby raised the status of this educational institution to that of a university so that the Abitur (diploma from German secondary school qualifying for university admission or matriculation) became the basis for admission. In 1899 the TH Darmstadt was granted the right to award doctorates.

Address Karolinenplatz 5, Darmstadt, Hesse, Germany Website http://www.tu-darmstadt.de/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technische_Universit%C3%A4t_Darmstadt

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

