Mayo Clinic was founded in 1889 and is known as a preeminent research and medical treatment institution. The Mayo Clinic at Rochester employs over 30,000 people. Mayo Clinic is known for leading edge Biomedical imaging, diagnosis and treatment as well as cutting edge patient and professional education. Mayo Clinic has expanded to the Phoenix, Arizona and Jacksonville, Florida area where it offers treatment and research services. Today, Mayo Clinic employs over 3,500 physicians and more than 3,000 research personnel.

Address
Main-Rochester, Minnesota; Satellite Clinics: Scottsdale/Phoenix AZ; Jacksonville, Florida
Website
http://www.mayoclinic.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayo_Clinic

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Mayo Clinic

Shedding light on health and zombie cells in aging

With age, cells can experience senescence, a state where they stop growing but continue releasing inflammatory and tissue-degrading molecules. When a person is young, the immune system responds and eliminates senescent cells, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 4, 2023

0

57

Mayo researchers find off/on switch for DNA repair protein

Damage to DNA is a daily occurrence but one that human cells have evolved to manage. Now, in a new paper published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, Mayo researchers have determined how one DNA repair protein gets ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 2, 2018

0

39

page 1 from 2