Mayo Clinic was founded in 1889 and is known as a preeminent research and medical treatment institution. The Mayo Clinic at Rochester employs over 30,000 people. Mayo Clinic is known for leading edge Biomedical imaging, diagnosis and treatment as well as cutting edge patient and professional education. Mayo Clinic has expanded to the Phoenix, Arizona and Jacksonville, Florida area where it offers treatment and research services. Today, Mayo Clinic employs over 3,500 physicians and more than 3,000 research personnel.

Address Main-Rochester, Minnesota; Satellite Clinics: Scottsdale/Phoenix AZ; Jacksonville, Florida Website http://www.mayoclinic.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayo_Clinic

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

