Grand Valley State University (GVSU) is a public liberal arts university located in Allendale, Michigan, United States. The university was established in 1960, and its main campus is situated on 1,270 acres (5.1 km) approximately 12 miles (19 km) west of Grand Rapids. Classes are also offered at the university's growing Pew Campus in Downtown Grand Rapids, Meijer Campus in Holland, and through centers at Muskegon and Traverse City established in cooperation with local community colleges. GVSU is a comprehensive coeducational university serving more than 24,662 students as of fall 2011, from all 83 Michigan counties and dozens of other states and foreign countries. It is one of America's 100 largest universities in terms of enrollment and employs more than 1,985 people with about 837 regular full-time faculty and 1,148 support staff. The university currently has alumni residing in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and 25 countries around the world. For the 2010-2011 academic year, GVSU was recognized as a top producer of Fulbright Scholars for Master's institutions by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Address
201 Lmh 1 Campus Drive, Michigan, United States of America
Website
http://www.gvsu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Valley_State_University

More gender diversity needed in survey questions: study

Most people have taken a survey or completed a questionnaire in the past that has asked the question: "Are you male or female?" A joint study from Grand Valley State University and Stanford University suggests that this traditional ...

Social Sciences

Oct 11, 2016

0

0

Origins of the Hawaiian hoary bat revealed

A Grand Valley State University biology professor and her team of scientists have determined new information about an endangered species in the U.S., which could impact its protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Plants & Animals

Jun 18, 2015

0

14

Climate change negatively impacting Great Lakes, researcher says

Climate change is having a direct negative effect on the Great Lakes, including impacts to recreational value, drinking water potential, and becoming more suited to invasive species and infectious pathogens, according to ...

Environment

Aug 11, 2014

5

0

You can't teach speed: sprinters break 10-year rule

New research shows world-class sprinters are born, not created. Grand Valley State University researchers found that exceptional speed prior to formal training is a prerequisite for becoming a world-class sprinter. The findings ...

Other

Jun 26, 2014

6

0

Online network connects honeybee keepers and researchers

One out of three bites of food, or one-third of our diet, is linked to the direct work of the honeybee. But honeybees are mysteriously disappearing, and faculty members at Grand Valley State University are using technology ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 2, 2014

0

0

Women's empowerment and Olympic success

New research shows that nations with greater women's empowerment win more medals and send more athletes to the Summer Olympics. The effect of women's empowerment held for both men and women, although it was stronger for female ...

Social Sciences

May 13, 2014

0

0

