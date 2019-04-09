Grand Valley State University (GVSU) is a public liberal arts university located in Allendale, Michigan, United States. The university was established in 1960, and its main campus is situated on 1,270 acres (5.1 km) approximately 12 miles (19 km) west of Grand Rapids. Classes are also offered at the university's growing Pew Campus in Downtown Grand Rapids, Meijer Campus in Holland, and through centers at Muskegon and Traverse City established in cooperation with local community colleges. GVSU is a comprehensive coeducational university serving more than 24,662 students as of fall 2011, from all 83 Michigan counties and dozens of other states and foreign countries. It is one of America's 100 largest universities in terms of enrollment and employs more than 1,985 people with about 837 regular full-time faculty and 1,148 support staff. The university currently has alumni residing in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and 25 countries around the world. For the 2010-2011 academic year, GVSU was recognized as a top producer of Fulbright Scholars for Master's institutions by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Address 201 Lmh 1 Campus Drive, Michigan, United States of America Website http://www.gvsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Valley_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed