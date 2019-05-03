The ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies undertakes world-best integrated research for sustainable use and management of coral reefs. Funded in July 2005 under the Australian Research Council Centres of Excellence program this prestigious research centre is headquartered at James Cook University, in Townsville. The Centre is a partnership of James Cook University (JCU), the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), The Australian National University (ANU), the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA), The University of Queensland (UQ) and the University of Western Australia (UWA).

Address
ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies James Cook University Townsville Queensland 4811 Australia
Website
http://www.coralcoe.org.au/

Reduced salinity of seawater wreaks havoc on coral chemistry

New research confirms that drastic changes in ocean salinity from, for example, severe freshwater flooding, as recently experienced off the coast of north-east Queensland from abnormal monsoonal conditions, provoke a similar ...

Environment

Feb 28, 2019

Corals light the way to a healthy partnership

Corals know how to attract good company. New research finds that corals emit an enticing fluorescent green light that attracts the mobile microalgae, known as Symbiodinium, that are critical to the establishment of a healthy ...

Environment

Jan 22, 2019

Murky water keeps fish on edge

A study led by researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University found fish become anxious and more cautious when water quality is degraded by sediment, an effect that could stunt ...

Ecology

Jan 10, 2019

A glimmer of hope for the world's coral reefs

The future of the world's coral reefs is uncertain, as the impact of global heating continues to escalate. However, according to a study published today in Nature Climate Change, the response of the Great Barrier Reef to ...

Environment

Dec 10, 2018

Mystery of color patterns of reef fish solved

Scientists have solved the mystery of why some closely-related species of an iconic reef fish have vastly different colour patterns, while others look very similar.

Plants & Animals

Dec 5, 2018

'Robust' corals primed to resist coral bleaching

Using advanced genomic techniques, a team of researchers led by Dr. Hua (Emily) Ying of The Australian National University (ANU) and Prof David Miller of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies (Coral CoE) at ...

Environment

Nov 1, 2018

Finding Nemo's genes

An international team of researchers has mapped Nemo's genome, providing the research community with an invaluable resource to decode the response of fish to environmental changes, including climate change.

Ecology

Sep 11, 2018

