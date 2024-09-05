September 5, 2024

Examining climate justice in urban public space adaptation

Evaluating processes and outcomes of climate change adaptation enables learning to facilitate climate-resilient pathways and prevent potentially unjust outcomes. A new study by Vanesa Castán Broto and her colleagues focuses on adaptation interventions in the public space whose design and management have implications for environmental, social, cultural, and climate justice.

The article, titled "Examining Climate Justice in Urban Public Space Adaptation: A Thematic Synthesis of the Literature," is published in the Journal of City Climate Policy and Economy.

There is a mismatch between the language and scale of scientific research and the site-level operational character of these interventions. This makes it difficult to bridge theory and practice and assess climate justice in adaptation interventions.

To bridge this gap, they develop a qualitative systematic review and analysis of current scientific literature proposing climate justice evaluation parameters applicable to public space adaptation interventions and explore possible avenues for developing more effective assessment frameworks.

Results show five key themes critical to assess climate justice in adaptation interventions in public space: project impact distribution, project governance and knowledge inclusion, project communication and transparency, space perception and use, and recognition and repair of structural drivers of vulnerability.

Each theme raises challenges, opportunities, and potential avenues to address the assessment of public space in terms of climate justice.

Their results are key for scientists, urban practitioners, and policymakers interested in understanding how evaluating climate in public space adaptation interventions can help identify potential failures, provide ways to learn from experience, and facilitate urban -resilient pathways.

More information: María Ruiz de Gopegui Aramburu et al, Examining Climate Justice in Urban Public Space Adaptation: A Thematic Synthesis of the Literature, Journal of City Climate Policy and Economy (2024). DOI: 10.3138/jccpe-2022-2015

Provided by University of Sheffield

