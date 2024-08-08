August 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Swimming trunks: transparent tank shows paddling pachyderms

by Katie Forster

An Asian elephant swims in a pool with transparent sides at Fuji Safari Park in Susono city
An Asian elephant swims in a pool with transparent sides at Fuji Safari Park in Susono city.

Paddling with chunky legs and using their trunks as a snorkel, the elephants at Fuji Safari Park in Japan are taking a dip in their summer swimming pool—with each graceful movement visible thanks to a special see-through tank.

Visitors are often surprised to discover that elephants can swim, but the hefty creatures are very good at it, zoo manager Daisuke Takeuchi told AFP on Thursday.

The park's six Asian elephants swim daily in the summer months, sometimes entering the 65-meter (210-foot) canal—the length of five buses parked in a line—together.

"Especially on , they can't wait to get in the , so when the water is ready, they rush in energetically and splash," Takeuchi said.

The park, within sight of Mount Fuji in central Japan, installed the pool with transparent sides in 2015, and elephant keepers from Laos clean it and change the water daily.

Japan's scorching summers are getting hotter, and last month the country saw its warmest July since records began.

Cars drive past the elephant swim tank at Fuji Safari Park in Susono
Cars drive past the elephant swim tank at Fuji Safari Park in Susono.

To cool down in the heat, elephants spray water on their bodies and flap their large ears like a fan, so the main purpose of bathing is to remove parasites and dirt from their skin.

Elephant expert Sanjeeta Sharma Pokharel, assistant professor of Asian and African Area Studies at Kyoto University, said elephants use their "remarkable" instinctive swimming skills to migrate across habitats by crossing rivers.

Fuji Safari Park's elephants love to swim in the hot weather, according to keepers
Fuji Safari Park's elephants love to swim in the hot weather, according to keepers.

"But swimming may not be their , until and unless circumstances demand it," such as during floods, Sharma Pokharel said.

Elephants also use bodies of water when they have leg or other injuries, a habit which "helps in reducing the strain due to their ", she added.

Using their trunk to breathe means they can swim long distances, and "in the wild, they have no choice but to swim in search of food", Takeuchi said.

"But in our zoo, rather than searching for food, they swim for fun, and because their bodies get cooler and it feels good to cool down, they happily enter the water."

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Swimming trunks: transparent tank shows paddling pachyderms (2024, August 8) retrieved 8 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-trunks-transparent-tank-pachyderms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Elephants found to have the highest volume of daily water loss ever recorded in a land animal
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neutron contamination threshold in tissue using LINAC

7 hours ago

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)