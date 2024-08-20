August 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Sewage secrets: Economic factors shaping our microbiome exposed

by Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology

Sewage secrets: economic factors shaping our microbiome exposed
Framework for analyzing human sewage microbiome composition. Credit: Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11783-024-1889-z

Understanding the global distribution and drivers of the human microbiome is crucial for public health and environmental management. Previous studies have focused mainly on regional gut microbiomes, leaving a gap in our understanding of how socioeconomic factors shape these communities on a global scale. A recent study addresses that gap, offering valuable insights into the interplay between economic conditions, human health, and microbial diversity in sewage.

Conducted by the Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the research was published on August 1, 2024, in Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering.

The study examined 243 sewage samples from 60 countries across seven continents, using a metagenomic framework to identify 95.03% of human-associated microbial species. It revealed the climatic and that drive microbial diversity and composition in sewage.

The research identified distinct global patterns in the human sewage microbiome (HSM), with species richness increasing at and notable differences between developed and developing regions. Economic factors, such as export values and social security, were found to play a key role in shaping microbial diversity in sewage. Developed regions like Europe and North America exhibited more uniform microbial communities while developing regions showed greater variability.

These findings highlight the influence of local socioeconomic conditions on the human-associated microbes found in sewage, suggesting that sewage analysis could serve as a powerful tool for monitoring public health and environmental changes. This study provides new insights into how human activities and economic conditions drive global microbial diversity.

Dr. Jianjun Wang, the senior researcher, stated, "Our findings highlight the critical role of socioeconomic factors in shaping the human microbiome. The distinct microbial patterns across continents, linked to economic variables, open new possibilities for using sewage as a non-invasive tool for global health monitoring."

The insights from this study could have a significant impact on public health and environmental strategies. By utilizing sewage analysis, authorities can gain a better understanding of linked to socioeconomic conditions, enabling the development of targeted interventions to mitigate health risks and improve ecosystem management globally.

More information: Minglei Ren et al, Socioeconomic drivers of the human microbiome footprint in global sewage, Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11783-024-1889-z

Provided by Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology

Citation: Sewage secrets: Economic factors shaping our microbiome exposed (2024, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-sewage-secrets-economic-factors-microbiome.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Freezing and melting reshape diversity and structure of glacier microbial communities
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Aug 15, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Aug 14, 2024

M6.8 and M6.3 east of Mindanao, Philippines

Aug 13, 2024

What Could Cause a Persistent 250 Hz Hum at Night?

Aug 12, 2024

M7.1 Earthquake, Hyuganada Sea, E of Kyushu coast

Aug 11, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)