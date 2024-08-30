2018 to 2021 saw no change in rates of intimate partner homicide among women

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

U.S. rates of intimate partner homicide involving female victims did not significantly change from 2018 to 2021, according to research published in the Aug. 29 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Adam Rowh, M.D., and Shane Jack, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, analyzed changes in the incidence and characteristics of intimate partner homicide using data from 49 states (all except Florida), the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico reported to the National Violent Death Reporting System (2018 through 2021).

The researchers identified 3,991 female victims of intimate partner homicide (median victim age, 38 years). Most incidents occurred at the victim's residence (68.0 percent) and involved a male suspect (98.5 percent), a single victim (61.4 percent), and a firearm (66.6 percent). One in five of the suspects (20.3 percent) were known to have a previous history of abusing the victim, 15.8 percent had suspected alcohol or substance use near the time of the incident, 14.7 percent had contact with law enforcement during the 12 months preceding the homicide, and 6.0 percent were known to have mental illness that directly contributed to the homicide. The rates of intimate partner homicide were similar for 2018 to 2019 (0.97 per 100,000) and 2020 to 2021 (0.95 per 100,000). During 2020 to 2021, victims were more frequently Black (32.1 versus 27.3 percent during 2018 to 2019) and less frequently White (47.7 versus 51.2 percent during 2018 to 2019).

"The exacerbation of racial disparities highlights the importance of comprehensive prevention efforts and further research into the influences of structural factors on intimate partner violence, including homicide," the authors write.

More information: Adam Rowh et al, Notes from the Field: Intimate Partner Homicide Among Women — United States, 2018–2021, MMWR. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (2024). DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7334a4 Journal information: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

