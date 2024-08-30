The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (ISSN 0149-2195) is a weekly epidemiological digest for the United States published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the main vehicle for publishing public health information and recommendations that have been received by the CDC from state health departments, with each issue covering reports that have been received in the week through Friday, and published on the following Friday. Material published in the report is in the public domain and may be reprinted without permission. As of 2009, the journal's editor-in-chief is Ronald Moolenaar.

