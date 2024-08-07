August 7, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: Doomed star Eta Carinae

by Gary Daines, NASA

Doomed star Eta Carinae
Credit: NASA, ESA, Hubble; Processing & License: Judy Schmidt

Eta Carinae may be about to explode. But no one knows when—it may be next year, it may be 1 million years from now. Eta Carinae's mass—about 100 times greater than our sun—makes it an excellent candidate for a full blown supernova.

Historical records do show that about 170 years ago, Eta Carinae underwent an unusual outburst that made it one of the brightest stars in the southern sky. Eta Carinae, in the Keyhole Nebula, is the only star currently thought to emit natural LASER light.

This featured image brings out details in the unusual that surrounds this rogue star. Diffraction spikes, caused by the telescope, are visible as bright multi-colored streaks emanating from Eta Carinae's center.

Two distinct lobes of the Homunculus Nebula encompass the hot central region, while some strange radial streaks are visible in red extending toward the image right. The lobes are filled with lanes of gas and dust which absorb the blue and emitted near the center. The streaks, however, remain unexplained.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Doomed star Eta Carinae (2024, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-image-doomed-star-eta-carinae.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Visualization of a massive star's great eruption
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Asteroid Dimorphous easier to move because it's made up of rubble?

39 minutes ago

Optimizing Exposure Times: Balancing Efficiency and Image Quality

3 hours ago

N-Body inputs from Keplerian Orbits

22 hours ago

Temperature difference between Venus and Mercury

Aug 6, 2024

Efficient cone searches with Healpix-alchemy

Aug 6, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Aug 4, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)